Susan van Thullenar The woman with the most positive attitude in the world has died. Susan Marie (Turgeon) van Thullenar died unexpectedly on July 24th. We are grateful our dad was there and took her home with him. Sue was born on May 27, and if we tell you the year, she will haunt us forever. Sue insisted she was 29 and would tell that to anyone who dared asked her age. She said there are 3 things you never ask a woman: 1. Is that your real hair color? 2. How much do you weigh? and 3. How old are you? When her grandchildren began questioning her about her age and wondering how their parents could be older than their grandma, she would say, "It's just one of God's many miracles." And if they persisted, she would say, "MYOB (mind your own business)! Go outside and play!" Sue was born to Margaret (Leonard) and Cy Turgeon and grew up in the Waldo area where she rode her bike everywhere and could be found every Saturday in the local theater watching a movie, that included a newsreel, a serial and a cartoon. Popcorn was a nickel. If she arrived late, she would stay until she got to the part where she arrived and then she'd head home where her dad would be waiting for her in the front room with a pipe in one hand and a book in the other. Sue had one older brother, Bob, and an older sister, Ann. Bob loved to give our mother dog biscuits and tell her they were cookies, and somehow convinced her one day that riding her trike down the wooden basement steps would be fun! Sue loved her childhood and would frequently regale us with her vivid memories. Her best friend for life grew up next door, and Sue and Mary Ann (McKinstry) Reynolds were inseparable. She could still recite every single person who was in her seventh-grade class, which astounds Mary Ann to this day. Sue attended St. Elizabeth's grade school, where she met her lifelong best friend, Shiloh Garies, (who also went to high school, college and nurses training with Sue), Hogan high school, where she and Shiloh were involved in many activities. They were avid supporters of the boys' organized sports teams. "Girls didn't play sports in those days. They thought we were so delicate. That was stupid!" They were in pep club together and part of the marching band. At St. Theresa's college, she pursued a nursing degree and graduated with an RN degree. It was in college when she met the love of her life, "the smartest man in the world," Phil. He was in the choir at Rockhurst College, and his group came to Sue's class to form a mixed choir. When our father walked in, our mother told us she immediately removed her glasses and told the young woman next to her, "I'm going to marry that man!" And she did. Sue was quite determined and frequently got what she wanted. Their fairy tale love story became a reality when they married on September 15, 1956, (that is a little hint about her real age!), and by 1960 they had 5 children under the age of 5! Our mother wanted to have 10 children, one more than her grandmother, but after the eighth one arrived nearing 12 pounds at birth, Sue told our dad that she was good with 8. The first two girls, Diane and Cecile, were born in Portland, Oregon; followed in rapid succession by three boys, Andrew, Jeffrey and Ted, who all arrived in Kansas City; Kristin was born in Tampa, and they finally settled in Roeland Park, where Ann and David were both born. When Sue saw the house our dad had bought for her, she said she never dreamed she'd ever live in such a beautiful house and declared the only way she was ever leaving would have to be in a wooden box! What Sue loved most about her house was the fact that all eight kids could walk to grade school and high school, and she would never have to drive us or make us take the bus. Raining or snowing, she would not drive us: "You got two perfectly good legs to walk on. Get going or you'll be late!" Sue possessed the most positive mental attitude a person could hope to have. Her glass was not half full, it was overflowing. She was never "fine" when you asked her. It was always: "couldn't be better!" or "fine and dandy like sugar candy!" She sewed as many of our clothes as she could, tried out new recipes nearly every night, sang in the church choir, played in the Women's Golf League at Milburn, volunteered at St. Mary's food kitchen and read to the blind every week. She did not believe in having garage sales and insisted on donating everything to those less fortunate and frequented estate sales buying blankets at every one to donate to the homeless. She was very frugal and would scour the newspapers for coupons and sales. She never bought cookies: "Why would I spend that much money on one box of cookies that you boys will eat in one day when I can make a jarful for half the price?!" or frozen dinners; she thought they tasted like cardboard. She had a homemade dinner ready every night at six, and if we were late, it was a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or leftovers. If we ever said we were bored, she would scoff and say, "Read a book! There are too many books and not enough years to read all of them. You can travel the world and never leave your house! How can you say you are bored? READ A BOOK!" So, we did, and she was right. As usual. She was very nurturing and welcomed every kid in the neighborhood into her home as if they were her own. She and our dad ended many evenings on the couch with a bowl of popcorn between the two of them, taking turns rubbing each other's feet. However, if we ever had a nightmare and wanted to crawl into their bed for comfort, we were flat out of luck. Their door was locked, and she would tell us, "It'll be ok honey. It was just a bad dream. Go back to bed and say 5 Hail Mary's and 5 Our Father's and you'll be back to good dreams before you know it!" So, we would, and she was right. As usual. Whenever one of us asked her the question every kid asks . their mom, "Which one of us do you love the most?" she always said "Your father!" We just figured once you had kids, they came first. But that was a good lesson for us and one that we will never forget. She and our dad loved life and lived it to the fullest. They played golf, travelled the world, had a great group of friends, and never stopped acting like they were on their honeymoon. A better example of matrimonial bliss would be hard to find. They encouraged their kids to participate in everything in school, and they attended nearly every game and NEVER missed a concert, play or musical. Sue loved musicals and had every single one on eight-track tapes. She listened to music all the time, so we know the words to most every musical she had on tape, records, and CD's. Our summer vacations were something we looked forward to every year. But before vacation, we always went camping on Memorial Day weekend with nearly a dozen other Catholic families. We had a blast with 100 other kids, swimming, boating, skiing, and tubing, and found a mud slide one year at Knob Knoster. Those Memorial Day weekends were legendary, and our friends would beg us to take them with us! Our dad bought a Winnebago, and we visited every state except Alaska and Hawaii. And whatever we did for fun on vacation, they participated right alongside us. They went horseback riding, hiking, and rode donkeys up the steep canyons in New Mexico; rode white water river rapids in Colorado; walked everywhere in WDC; went parasailing when we were in Florida, and rode all the rides with us at Six Flags over America in St. Louis. When they took us out to dinner, our thrifty mother would tell us to look at the right side of the menu, while our dad encouraged us to order whatever we wanted. They loved going out to dinner and would frequent all the locally owned restaurants in KC. Summertime at the van Thullenar house was full of lemonade stands, carnivals, swimming, riding our bikes and playing with the huge number of kids in our neighborhood. Our dad bought a reel-to-reel projector and installed a screen we could pull down from the ceiling, and we would open our basement as a movie theater complete with a popcorn machine. When dinner was ready, Sue would stand on the porch and yell, "DINNER!!" and folks three blocks away would come running. Her cooking was well-known. Our dad built her a menu chest with four exceptionally large drawers to contain the thousands of recipes she had. Every Christmas she made "booze" cakes and would give them to a variety of friends. It took her nearly two weeks to write her Christmas cards, as she enjoyed handwriting a personal letter to each person in her address book and included pictures of her kids. Sue loved being a mother and homemaker. She was well-known for her clever way of swearing without actually swearing: "H! E! Double hockey sticks!" or "Hells bells!" or "I swear to John!" and when the boys were in trouble, she had a drawer full of paddles that she would buy at the TG&Y for a quarter, rip the ball off and use on them whenever she had had enough. "I've had enough! Get over here!" But that was a lot better than, "Wait til your father gets home!" Sue lived a very full, up-for-anything life and never turned down an invitation to go anywhere and do anything. She was not afraid to stand up in the theater and yell, "LANGUAGE!" when there was too much foul language in the movie. She believed priests should marry, women should be able to become priests, and she frequently talked about how she wanted to be the first female pope. She was a friend to all, and all strangers were merely friends she had not met yet. She was never without a smile on her face and had the fullest, deep-from-the-belly, laugh that sounded so much like her mother. She was madly loved and deeply adored by her children, their children, her relatives, and friends. Her zest for life and total patriotism to this country were the foundation for the incredible woman she was with layers of laughter, wisdom, knowledge, clean and dirty jokes, and sage advice. There will be a private mass for Sue on August 3rd, and we invite everyone to wear red, white, and blue on that day to honor Sue's legacy. Sue was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Philip Adair; her parents, Marge and Cy Turgeon, her sister, Ann Ortega, and her son, Andrew van Thullenar. She leaves behind 7 children: Diane (Stan) van Thullenar, Cecile (Bob) Schloegel, Jeffrey (Sharon) van Thullenar, Ted (Linda) van Thullenar, Kristin (John) van Thullenar, Ann (David) Welch and David (Mary) van Thullenar; 20 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; her brother, Bob Turgeon; her two dearest friends, Shiloh Garies and Mary Ann Reynolds; and countless relatives and friends. If you wish to make a donation in Sue's memory, we kindly suggest Senior Care Homes, Holy Name Catholic Church, Warriors Ascent, or any Veteran association of your choice. A plaque our dad bought for his Susie-Q perfectly sums up our dear sweet mother: "Isn't she a beauty? My darling sweetheart Sue. Twixt you and me, now isn't she as sweet as sweet can be? Sue so pretty. Sue so witty. Heart bewitching Sue!" 