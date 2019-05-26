|
|
Susan (Summerfield) Young Susan (Summerfield) Young, age 81, passed away May 13, 2019 at the Gables of Overland Park, in Overland Park, KS. Susan was born May 15, 1937 in Elkins, West Virginia to Ellison and Kathleen (Whitecotton) Summerfield. On June 20, 1959, she was united in marriage to Dr. Leslie Young, Jr. in Albert City, Iowa. Susan was a member of Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, KS and served as Deacon from 1990-1992. She was also a member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution and served as Regent in 1993. Surviving family include her children Dr. Kathleen Young, Sanford Michael Young (Maria), Charles Young (Dorothy), and Cynthia Scott (Dr. Mark), grandchildren Dr. Sandra Haberny (Michael Strube), Elliott Haberny (Deborah), Melissa Cobb (Chester), Sean Young, Miranda Speak, Gwenyth Young, and Madeline Scott, and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Leslie in 2017, parents Ellison and Kathleen Summerfield of Fayetteville, West Virginia, and her grandson, Colin Scott. Services will be held at a later date.To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelOlathe.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019