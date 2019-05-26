Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
14275 Blackbob Road South
Olathe, KS 66063
913-768-6777
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan (Summerfield) Young

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan (Summerfield) Young Obituary
Susan (Summerfield) Young Susan (Summerfield) Young, age 81, passed away May 13, 2019 at the Gables of Overland Park, in Overland Park, KS. Susan was born May 15, 1937 in Elkins, West Virginia to Ellison and Kathleen (Whitecotton) Summerfield. On June 20, 1959, she was united in marriage to Dr. Leslie Young, Jr. in Albert City, Iowa. Susan was a member of Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, KS and served as Deacon from 1990-1992. She was also a member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution and served as Regent in 1993. Surviving family include her children Dr. Kathleen Young, Sanford Michael Young (Maria), Charles Young (Dorothy), and Cynthia Scott (Dr. Mark), grandchildren Dr. Sandra Haberny (Michael Strube), Elliott Haberny (Deborah), Melissa Cobb (Chester), Sean Young, Miranda Speak, Gwenyth Young, and Madeline Scott, and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Leslie in 2017, parents Ellison and Kathleen Summerfield of Fayetteville, West Virginia, and her grandson, Colin Scott. Services will be held at a later date.To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelOlathe.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now