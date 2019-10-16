|
|
Susanne Green Harman Upon arriving back at Bishop Spencer Place after losing 25 lbs. during a recent 9 day hospital stay, now at a mere 81 lbs. and in the care of hospice, Suz knew exactly what was important, "My hair is a mess. Call the beauty shop." Until her final day on this earth October 14, Susanne (Suz or Susie) Green Harman was colorful, considerate, a true friend to so many, always focused and looking forward. Born March 9 1930, the only child of Watson and Margaret Green, Suz grew up in Kansas City Missouri graduating from Southwest High School. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma at Kansas State University, where she met her future husband, Rick Harman. Rick and Susie returned to Kansas City to raise three children, Sally (Sandy Jones), Betsy (Ed Holland) and Rick, while big Rick pursued a career with his father-in-law's company Myron Green Cafeterias. Suz always had a compassion for others as evidenced by her membership with Stephen Ministries, tutoring inner city children to read, the Junior League of Kansas City Missouri, Regent of the Westport chapter D.A.R. and various other civic and charitable activities. She was named a delegate to the 1988 Republican convention. Nicknamed the "The Crow" for the spirited manner in which she voiced her opinions ("Damn it Rick Harman! You're not going to wear THAT shirt with THOSE shorts!"), we all took a deep breath when the local TV station interviewed her live on the 6p news about the upcoming convention. Of course, she looked straight into the camera and totally out of character, delivered one of the most cogent, erudite, performances ever. So much so, the anchor noted, "Well obviously Susanne Harman is a name to remember for the future." Whether with her "bridgeless" bridge group, or in the BSP dining room, she was always freshly coifed, carefully attired, and meticulously organized. Her X-mas cards were hand written, stamped, sealed and in the mail the day after Thanksgiving. As she wished, there will not be a service, but instead a gathering of friends and family from 3 to 5p, Thursday October 17 in the living room at Bishop Spencer Place. No flowers. Donations may be made to the Bishop Spencer Place Benevolent Care Fund, Crossroad Hospice, or your . Now she's on her way and hopefully all the spirits in heaven will have their plaids and stripes in order. We, her family and friends, grandchildren James McGilley IV, Kevin Holland (Anna), Abby Holland (Adam Janosko), greats Wally, Frankie, Payton, Jack and her namesake, the adorable Lucia Susanne, are all better people to have lived in her glow. Safe travels forever Suz. Our hearts will always be with you.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019