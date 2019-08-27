|
Susie M. Alpough 1940-2019 Susie M. Alpough, age 79, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2019 with her family around her. The rosary will be prayed at 9:30 Wednesday, Aug. 28th at St. Regis Catholic Church, 8941 James A Reed Rd., KCMO, followed by visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Susie was born on May 21, 1940 in Batchelor, Louisiana, to her parents Joseph "Jimmy" and Dorethea (Howard) Ellsworth. Susie received her Associates Degree at Longview Community College in Kansas City. She had a long and successful career at the IRS and served as a Union Official for the National Treasury Employee Union. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with her grandkids Susie is survived by husband, Peter Alpough; her children Sonya Alpough, Daran Alpough and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Colin, Justin, Claire, Lena and Maya; great grandchildren; siblings, Katherin Alpough, Andrea Harrison, Carletta Boykin, Rita Ellsworth, MD, Jimmie Ellsworth and Gene Ellsworth. Memorial contributions may be made to the amyloidosis foundation at amyloidosis.org Condolences may be expressed at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 27, 2019