1/
Suzan Roselle Wilson
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzan Roselle Wilson Suzan Roselle Wilson age 61 of Oak Grove Missouri was born March 16, 1959 to Arthur and Betty (Renard) Gieseke and passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City Missouri. Suzan went to Concordia High School. She was baptized on August 11, 1968 and was a member of the Abiding Love Baptist Church. She married Michael Wilson on February 14, 2009. She really enjoyed going to church and singing and baking things for everybody. Suzan loved helping people at the Cass Co. Rescue Mission and working with mentally challenged home care. She loved her dog Pugsley and loved all animals. She also had a contagious laugh. Suzan was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Betty Gieseke and an aunt, Beverly Renard. She is survived by her husband, Michael Wilson of Oak Grove, Missouri; one brother, Bryan Gieseke of Concordia, Missouri; two sisters, Marie Cady & husband Jason of Olathe, Kansas and Cathy Zimmerman & husband Ty of Columbia Crossroads, Pennsylvania; and multiple nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Fisher Cemetery in Preston, Missouri with Pastor Clayton With officiating. Services are under the care and direction of the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantlon Otterness Funeral Home Llc
931 W Main St
Buffalo, MO 65622
(417) 345-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved