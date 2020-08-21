Suzan Roselle Wilson Suzan Roselle Wilson age 61 of Oak Grove Missouri was born March 16, 1959 to Arthur and Betty (Renard) Gieseke and passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City Missouri. Suzan went to Concordia High School. She was baptized on August 11, 1968 and was a member of the Abiding Love Baptist Church. She married Michael Wilson on February 14, 2009. She really enjoyed going to church and singing and baking things for everybody. Suzan loved helping people at the Cass Co. Rescue Mission and working with mentally challenged home care. She loved her dog Pugsley and loved all animals. She also had a contagious laugh. Suzan was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Betty Gieseke and an aunt, Beverly Renard. She is survived by her husband, Michael Wilson of Oak Grove, Missouri; one brother, Bryan Gieseke of Concordia, Missouri; two sisters, Marie Cady & husband Jason of Olathe, Kansas and Cathy Zimmerman & husband Ty of Columbia Crossroads, Pennsylvania; and multiple nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Fisher Cemetery in Preston, Missouri with Pastor Clayton With officiating. Services are under the care and direction of the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association.



