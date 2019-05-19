Resources More Obituaries for Suzanne Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Suzanne E. "Suzy" Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers Suzanne E. "Suzy" Jones Suzanne E. "Suzy" Jones of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2018, while in the loving care of the angels at Kansas City Hospice House.She leaves behind her son, William VonKaenel; ex-husband and best friend, James VonKaenel; mother, Rebecca K. Jones; brother, Michael Jones; and sisters, Janis Yarnevich, Elizabeth (Karsten)Springstead, Mary Jones, and Maureen Jones.She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins who will all truly miss her.Her two furry companions Samwise and Lulu are in loving and capable hands. She was preceded in death by her father, Allan Jones; stepmother, Mary Beth Jones; and brother-in-law, Michael Yarnevich. Suzy was born in East St. Louis, IL, in 1960 and lived in Belleville, IL, until moving to Prairie Village, KS, with her family in 1971.She lived for a time in and around Chicago, IL, in her 20s before moving back to the Kansas City area for the remainder of her life.Suzy was an unassuming person who went about her life quietly, raising her son and disparaging any fanfare or attention although she sometimes could not avoid it because of her beautiful red hair. She worked as a bus driver in the Shawnee Mission School District for 20-plus years and loved all "her kids."She was funny (with a dry wit), wise and always the person you could go to for a sympathetic ear, often willing to listen to other people's problems even if they paled in comparison to her own. She loved music and was an encyclopedia for anything popular and underground from the '60s and '70s. She loved animals and had many dogs and cats throughout her life. She was an avid lover and complainer of all things Chiefs and Royals, like all true Kansas Citians. She will be missed more than she would ever understand, and her poise and grace in her final months remain a great comfort to those she has left behind. Suzy did not want a big funeral (remember the part about "disparaging any fanfare or attention?"). So her small "not a funeral" will be held for her family and friends on Saturday, May 25,at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery in the Holy Family Mausoleum at 83rd Streetand Quivira Road. Please, no flowers.If you would like, you may instead make a donation to Kansas City Hospice House or to in Suzy's name.



