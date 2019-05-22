Home

Suzanne Tolford Gurche Suzanne Gurche, our beloved mother, passed away last May in Washington state. She leaves behind three children, John, Charley and Carolyn, as well as seven grandchildren. Please join us in celebrating her life as we reunite her with our father, Jack Carter Gurche. Our celebration will take place Saturday, May 25th at 2:00 pm at the Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, Kansas. We hope that you can join us as we celebrate the spirit and life of Suzy."
Published in Kansas City Star on May 22, 2019
