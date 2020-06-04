Suzanne LaBrunerie It is with great sadness that the family of Suzanne LaBrunerie announces her sudden passing at home on June 2nd, 2020, at the age of 58 years. Suzanne will be lovingly remembered by her surviving family members, including her father, Walker LaBrunerie (Kansas City, MO), her two sisters, Claire LaBrunerie (South Salem, NY) and Denise LaBrunerie (Warrensburg, MO) and four nieces Sabine Nix (South Salem, NY), Simone Nix (South Salem, NY), Elodie Nix (South Salem, NY) and Ines Nix (South Salem, NY). Suzanne was pre-deceased by her mother, Doris, in 1988. A native of Kansas City, Suzanne was an enthusiastic world traveler, relishing memories and countless souvenirs from England, France, Italy, and Switzerland, to name a few. Suzanne graduated North Kansas City High School in 1980, having earned recognition in French language studies, chorus, and varsity tennis. Suzanne matriculated to Harvard College in the Fall of 1980 and moved back to settle in Kansas City as an adult, working in a variety of positions that shared a common theme of "people jobs," including working for years as a top salesperson for Avon Products. Always creative, Suzanne wrote poetry in her spare time, two poems of which earned her national awards and subsequent publication. Suzanne also created beautiful needlepoint works, which will be cherished by family and friends in years to come. A celebration of life in memory of Suzanne will be held in the coming weeks through the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Interment will be in the family's plot at Barry Cemetery in Clay County, Missouri. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 4, 2020.