Suzanne "Sue" Louise McRae Suzanne 'Sue" Louise McRae, 81, of Spring Hill, KS, passed away April 27, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House. Cremation. There will be a Family Memorial Service in Florida at a later date. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, PO Box 7, Spring Hill, KS (913) 592-2244. Memorial Contributions may be made to or make a donation to a food pantry or plant a tree. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Sue was born Aug. 22, 1937 in Leesburg, FL to Paul Alexander and Verna Adele (Crumpton) Miller. She grew up in Leesburg, FL where she graduated from Leesburg High School. Sue married Robert Dean McRae, Sr. on Dec. 11, 1965 in Orlando, FL. After marriage they lived in Orlando, FL, Jackson and Vicksburg, MS. Forty years ago, in 1979, they settled in Spring Hill. She was a member of St. Aidan's Episcopal Church in Olathe and St. Clare's of Spring Hill. Sue was an avid gardener and liked to volunteer for the Life Spring Church Food Pantry in Spring Hill. Always wanting to help others, she volunteered for several organizations throughout her life. Sue will be dearly missed by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert in 2010 and brothers: Paul and Arthur Miller. Sue is survived by her children: Linda (Ed) Sankey, Tampa, FL, Vickie (Robert) Akins, Milton, FL, David (Brenda) Oberholtzer, Trinity, TX, Dena and (Kevin) Cade, Spring Hill, KS and Robert (Janet) McRae, Spring Hill, KS; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2019