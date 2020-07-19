1/
Suzanne M. Letzig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne M. Letzig Suzanne M. Letzig went to the arms of her Lord on July 5, 2020. Sue was born on April 14, 1939 in Estelline, South Dakota. Sue was raised by her parents John and Zelma Miller. She had a great capacity for love which included her husband, Lawrence Letzig of the home, her daughter Amy Ford and son-in-law Dennis of Chesterfield, Virginia, her sister-in-law Kathy Miller of Appleton City, Mo and many cousins, nieces, nephews, special neighbors, and her long term teacher friends which held a special place in her heart. Of course, there are also her beloved dogs, Lucy and Pepper who miss her greatly. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, and brother, Jerry Miller. Her education included high school in Liberty, Mo, as well as her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Central Missouri State University. She retired from teaching after 30 years and desired to continue for an additional ten years part time. There are no plans for a service however, with Sue's great affection for animals, in lieu of flowers, donations to Wayside Waifs in her memory would be greatly appreciated by the family. Wayside Waifs can be reached at 816-761-8151, by mail at 3901 Martha Truman Road Parkway, KC, MO 64134 or at www.waysidewaifs.org . Please indicate that donations are in memory of Suzanne Letzig. Please go to www.kccremation.com to view the obituary and leave words of condolences

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved