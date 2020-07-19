Suzanne M. Letzig Suzanne M. Letzig went to the arms of her Lord on July 5, 2020. Sue was born on April 14, 1939 in Estelline, South Dakota. Sue was raised by her parents John and Zelma Miller. She had a great capacity for love which included her husband, Lawrence Letzig of the home, her daughter Amy Ford and son-in-law Dennis of Chesterfield, Virginia, her sister-in-law Kathy Miller of Appleton City, Mo and many cousins, nieces, nephews, special neighbors, and her long term teacher friends which held a special place in her heart. Of course, there are also her beloved dogs, Lucy and Pepper who miss her greatly. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, and brother, Jerry Miller. Her education included high school in Liberty, Mo, as well as her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Central Missouri State University. She retired from teaching after 30 years and desired to continue for an additional ten years part time. There are no plans for a service however, with Sue's great affection for animals, in lieu of flowers, donations to Wayside Waifs in her memory would be greatly appreciated by the family. Wayside Waifs can be reached at 816-761-8151, by mail at 3901 Martha Truman Road Parkway, KC, MO 64134 or at www.waysidewaifs.org
. Please indicate that donations are in memory of Suzanne Letzig. Please go to www.kccremation.com
to view the obituary and leave words of condolences