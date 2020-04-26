Kansas City Star Obituaries
Suzanne Teeven
Suzanne McLarney Teeven


1970 - 2020
Suzanne McLarney Teeven Obituary
Suzanne McLarney Teeven Suzanne McLarney Teeven, 49, of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Suzanne was born on November 6, 1970, and graduated Pembroke Hill School where she made life-long friendships. She attended Boston College, where she met her husband Jeff, and graduated from University of Connecticut Law School. Suzanne was an accomplished defense trial attorney, practicing for over 25 years. She held a clerkship at the MO Court of Appeals, and worked alongside her Uncle Pat at Shook Hardy & Bacon. Suzanne continued her career at Hughes Hubbard & Reed while raising her family. Suzanne spent her life focused on family, including her loving husband Jeff of 24 years and three boys Parker, Caleb, and Riley. She enjoyed hosting gatherings and celebrating life events, and always went out of her way to serve others. She greeted everyone with her infectious smile. Suzanne approached life with her fighting spirit and demonstrated true grit when faced with any challenge. She was strong in her Catholic faith, which inspired so many. Suzanne enjoyed attending her children's school events and many sporting activities. She is a true "Hockey Mom". Suzanne is preceded in death by her father, James H. McLarney. She is survived by husband, Jeff, children Parker, Caleb and Riley, her mother Sandra McLarney, sisters Elizabeth McLarney (Gordon) and Julie McLarney (Pete), mother-in-law, aunts and uncles, sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, and loyal pug Poppy. A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke's Cancer Institute, Kansas City.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020
