SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Suzanne Paduch
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
811 Vermont
Suzanne "Sue" Paduch

Suzanne "Sue" Paduch Obituary
Suzanne "Sue" Paduch Suzanne "Sue" Paduch, 88 of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away at home, January 30, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, February 3rd, 10-11AM with Rosary at 10:30, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 811 Vermont, KCK. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, KCK. Sue was born June 6, 1931 in Kansas City, KS to Dan and Hazel (Hughes) Yearsley. She worked at UMB as a Trust Department Officer for 39 years. Sue volunteered at All Saints Catholic Church as the organist for over 39 years and was a music teacher 30 years at the grade school. She loved to travel with her husband Joe of 55 years, where they traveled to England, Poland and across the USA. Surviving are her husband, Joseph, brother Jim (Nancy) Yearsley and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Tom Yearsley.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020
