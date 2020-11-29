Suzanne Sadler

November 19, 1943 - October 5, 2020

Glendale, Arizona - SUPRISE, Ariz. – Suzanne Sadler, of Surprise, Arizona, a proud member of the White Turkey family of the Delaware Tribe of Indians, died peacefully on October 5, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley in Glendale, Arizona after her brave battle with ovarian cancer.

Suzanne was born November 19, 1943 in Kansas City, MO and moved with her parents to Arizona when she was about twelve years old. During her lifetime, she also lived in Texas and Colorado and had traveled the world including China, Greece and Italy. She became a school psychologist and was named School Psychologist of the Year in 1995 by the Arizona School Psychologist Association during the period when she resided in Prescott, Arizona. Taking a break from that profession before later returning to it, she worked for a time as a computer programmer. Suzanne's interests were both broad and deep, and she was a voracious reader with an open mind ready to learn and be convinced by facts, reason and humanity. Asked a question to which she did not know the answer, she'd say "Well let's just find out!" and then research and quickly come up with the answer. She was undoubtedly one of the kindest and most generous persons on earth, considering others before herself. The "counselor in chief" to the world, it seemed, she loved, and was loved by so many friends and was in touch with them constantly. Those who've loved her will miss her essential calmness, intelligence, desire and ability to listen to others, and her phenomenal dry sense of humor.

Suzanne was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence ("Larry") Sadler and Marjorie Sadler. In addition to her beloved cousin Sarah ("Sally") Powers of Independence, MO, she leaves her best friend Peggy Smutz of Surprise, Arizona, her friend and "virtual sister" Merilyn Franz of Independence, Oregon, her special friends Ben Greene and Colleen Greene of West Palm Beach, Florida and Ben's sister Judi Sochin of Surprise, Arizona and many other friends who were special to Suzanne.

A celebration of Suzanne's life will be held at a time and place to be determined.





