Suzanne "Susie" Slaughter Vawter Susie Slaughter Vawter, known to friends for her world travels, humor, pragmatism, and intrepid nature, died peacefully holding the hands of her two sons, Thursday, February 13, 2020. As the daughter of decorated WWII veteran Army Col. S.D. Slaughter Jr., Susie grew up living abroad in locales such as Orleans and La Rochelle in France and Puerto Rico and Trinidad in the Caribbean. She was accomplished on the guitar, completed high school at The Barstow School, attended Sarah Lawrence College, and received her BA degree from Kansas University. In Kansas City, she led a full life of joy, motherhood, community involvement and legendary hospitality. Like her mother Lucille Slaughter, she sought adventure by traveling the globe and going to then-exotic destinations like Romania, Burma, Turkey and Kenya. These enriching experiences provided her with insightful appreciation of people and cultures of the world which was later reflected in her extensive antique collection and subsequently used in her interior design work. She enjoyed longtime membership in the Kansas City Country Club where she cultivated a number of deep and lasting friendships over the decades. She was also an active member of the Westport Garden Club where she served as President, mentor, and became a standard-bearer after 40 years. Working with the soil and growing botanics from the ground along with arranging the beauty of nature's flowers was perhaps her most avid hobby. Her exotic garden specimens were well known. Accolades included: Chelsea Flower Show Bronze Medal, Garden Club of America Medal of Merit, Rosie Jones Horticulture Award, Deep Rooted Perennial Award and the WGC Above and Beyond Award. Susie Vawter is survived by sons, Stephen Charles Vawter and Matthew Rapp Vawter, daughter-in-law, Dawn Maria Doty, and former husband Joseph C. Vawter. Services are private to the immediate family. A Celebration of Life memorial date will be announced shortly.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020