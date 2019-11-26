|
Sylvia M Johnson Sylvia Mary Bous Johnson passed away on November 22, 2019 at the age of 93. A memorial mass will be held 10:30AM Sat. Nov. 30 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Olathe, KS. A reception will follow at the family home. She is survived by daughters: Michelle Johnson Mosher and her daughters Kelsey and Shannon Mosher. Pamela Klinker her husband Michael and son John Gray. She was preceded in death by her grandson son John Scott Johnson, husband Robert Wayne Johnson. Sylvia was born on March 18, 1926 in Long Prairie, Minnesota to Alvin John and Nellie Margaret Bous. She had one sister Carole (Tegels), and brothers Al and Jim. She graduated from Long Prairie High school in 1944. She moved to Minneapolis and worked at Donaldson's as a Max Factor makeup artist. She attended JCCC and enjoyed writing. She married Robert Wayne Johnson on October 18, 1952. Her husband worked for Coca-Cola and gave them opportunity for travels around the world. They moved to Kansas in 1974 from their home state of Minnesota.. They were married until his death. Sylvia enjoyed her grandchildren, reading, gardening, and riding her John Deere.She loved teaching Catechism and sharing her faith. Donations can be made to: Blue Valley Johnson County Library, St. Jude's Children's Cancer Hospital To leave a special message for her family please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 26, 2019