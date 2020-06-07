Sylvia Metaxas Hague Sylvia Metaxas Hague, age 94, died June 2, 2020 of natural causes. She was born Nov. 29, 1925 in Kansas City, Kan. She was the daughter of Greek immigrants George George (Yes, he was named George twice.) and Sperithoula (Popoloukopoulos) Metaxas, originally of Corinth, Greece. Her family lived near the intersection of 7th St and Kansas Ave. and later near 10th St. and Minnesota Ave. She was proud to say, "I'm Kansas City, Kansas, born and raised." One of her earliest accomplishments was getting kicked out of Greek school at church. She bragged about it her whole life. On Oct. 13, 1936, she was in the crowd waving at President Franklin D. Roosevelt when he came to dedicate the new Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. She said, "He looked just like his picture with a cigarette holder jaunting out of his mouth." Upon graduating from Wyandotte High School in 1943, she attended a local business college, where she learned shorthand and typing, two skills that allowed her to see the world. Sylvia worked for KMBC radio, where she famously turned down visiting actor John Barrymore for a date. She said that he looked "scruffy." Sylvia applied for the United States Civil Service in 1952 and received her first assignment in post-war Japan. There she met lifelong friends and became romantically involved with her future husband Capt. Robert Kenneth Hague (US Army) of Saint Joseph, Mo. They married on Nov. 11, 1956 and served in a variety of army posts throughout the United States and Europe, including Fort Riley, Kan., Chicago, Ill., Fort Sheridan, Ill., Fort Monmouth, NJ, Kaiserslautern, West Germany, and Fort Benning, Ga. During this time, she placed her career on hold to focus her attention on their four children. When her husband retired from the army, they became longtime residents of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., where she resumed her career in the civil service. She served at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Eglin Airforce Base, Fla., RAF Bentwaters, United Kingdom, and numerous temporary-duty assignments throughout the United States and Europe. After her retirement, she relocated to Lenexa, Kan., to be closer to family. Sylvia loved travelling, cooking, reading and slot machines. She thought the world of her family, who will miss her greatly. She is predeceased by her husband of 24 years Robert Kenneth, her sisters, Mary Cousparis, Helen Roof, Connie Jouras and Esther Konomos. She is survived by her four children, Joseph, Annamarie, Robert Michael and George; two daughters-in-law Sandi (Borax) and Kathryn Williams; and five grandchildren, Kali, Sam, Marina, Muriel and Kristi. She will be interred with her late husband at Fort Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, Fla.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store