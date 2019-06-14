Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charter Funerals on Blue Ridge Cutoff
5000 Blue Ridge Cut Off
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 921-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Scharnhorst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Scharnhorst

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sylvia Scharnhorst Obituary
Sylvia Scharnhorst Sylvia Scharnhorst, 92, of Sugar Creek, MO passed June 12, 2019. Visitation will be at Charter Funerals, 5000 Blue Ridge Cut-Off, KCMO, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11am, service at 12:30, burial at Mt. Washington following. Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Gene Scharnhorst, daughter, Sylvia Marie, grandson, Michael, granddaughter, Jamy May and great granddaughter, Gianna Rosa. She is survived by daughters: Sheba (Tom), Teresa (Mike) and Sue (Rick) 11 grand-children, 20 great grand-children and eight great great grand-children.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now