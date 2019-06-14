|
|
Sylvia Scharnhorst Sylvia Scharnhorst, 92, of Sugar Creek, MO passed June 12, 2019. Visitation will be at Charter Funerals, 5000 Blue Ridge Cut-Off, KCMO, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11am, service at 12:30, burial at Mt. Washington following. Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Gene Scharnhorst, daughter, Sylvia Marie, grandson, Michael, granddaughter, Jamy May and great granddaughter, Gianna Rosa. She is survived by daughters: Sheba (Tom), Teresa (Mike) and Sue (Rick) 11 grand-children, 20 great grand-children and eight great great grand-children.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 14, 2019