T. Elizabeth Hughes T. Elizabeth Hughes of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on September 12 at home after a lengthy illness. She was 78. She is survived by her husband Dr. Keith A. Richards, daughter Liz Cruthis of Bradenton, Florida, Brother Sam Hughes of Michigan and numerous Brothers and Sisters in law as well as nieces and nephews. Elizabeth's wonderful wit and intellect remained intact and undiminished up to her last day in spite of her long illness. In the end death came as a friend. She will be deeply missed by her husband of thirty-five years. Amo te Elizabeth. Remembrances may be made to Operation Wildlife.



