T. Scott Jenkins
T. Scott Jenkins It is with sadness that the family of T. Scott Jenkins announces his passing on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020. After emergency surgery, he passed away from resulting complications. He joins his father, Jim Jenkins, who predeceased him on December 30th, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Jenanne Jenkins; his children, Lauren, Noah, Aaron, Adam, Jennifer, his wife Mary Alice Jenkins, and her children Alana and Ren. He graduated from Rockhurst prep and earned his BS from the University of Arizona. He founded many businesses throughout his career. He was named entrepreneur of the year in 1996 by the Kauffman Foundation. Scott was a CIO for Union Gospel Mission in Victoria, BC where he resided. He was also a director for the James Dobson Family Institute. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 15th, at Christ Community Church at 14200 Kenneth Rd, Leawood, KS. Zoom conference at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87582207807. ; In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to James Dobson Family Institute or to Union Gospel Mission. The James Dobson Family Institute; 540 Elkton Drive; Suite 201; Colorado Springs, CO 80907; drjamesdobson.org; Union Gospel Mission, 601 East Hastings St. Coast Salish Territories Vancouver, BC V6A 1J7, ugm.ca. For a full tribute, please see https://signaturefunerals.com/t-scott-jenkins/ Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Christ Community Church Zoom conference at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87582207807
Funeral services provided by
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-214-5174
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
