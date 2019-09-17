|
|
Tamara E. Todd Tamara E. Todd of Spring Hill, KS age 60, passed away Wednesday September 11th 2019 at Hospice House in Olathe, KS. Tamara will be missed by her husband Gregory, son Michael Thompson, wife Melissa, grandchildren Triston, Keaton, Kindrik, Karsten, daughter Amanda Thompson, grandchildren Arielle, Heather and Corbin, great-grandchildren Sophia-Marie and Leo Jade, Sister Brenda Hastings, husband Danny Griffigh, brother Bud Bailes, wife Mary, and brother Roger Bailes, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by parents Willis Hobert Bailes and Georgia May, brothers Ronnie, Terry, Bobby and Jimmie Bailes. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 17, 2019