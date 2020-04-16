|
Tammi Ann (Hinkle) Ball Tammi Ann (Hinkle) Ball passed away in Shawnee Kansas on Sunday, April 12th, 2020. Tammi was the first-born daughter to Jim & Kathryn Hinkle of Shawnee Kansas on Sunday, September 6th, 1959. Tammi graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest (1977) and was a lifelong resident of the Shawnee area. She graduated with honors from UMKC (2004) while working full time in her career. She was as beautiful inside as she was outside. Her kindness and love extended to everyone in her life and she was a strong and amazing mother, daughter, sister and friend. Tammi is survived in death by her two parents, her two daughters; Shauna Paskon (Louie) of Shawnee Kansas; Christen Craig (Dustin) of Kansas City Missouri and her two bonus daughters; Nicole Hedges (Matt) and Erica Gorman (Jeff). She is also survived by her six grandchildren; Maddix, McKinley, Maylin, Grace, Zoelle, and Ben. She is survived by her youngest sister; Tyra Strandt, as well as nieces and nephews; Connor, Micah, Ivy, and Gentry. She also leaves behind many wonderful cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Tammi was preceded in death by her younger sister Desiree McKayla Heider and the love of her life; Rick Shelton. Our beloved "Grammy Tammi" was the glue of our family and will be deeply missed. She was a fiercely independent and hard-working professional woman that never missed a day of work or a birthday party for her family. When Tammi cooked; she cooked enough to feed an army and you better come hungry and take leftovers. Later in life she reunited with her soulmate; Rick Shelton and the two had the best of times together going to hot rod shows and four-wheelin at their favorite places in Colorado. These years with her grandkids and Rick were the happiest years of Tammi's life. A celebration will be held at a future date after all this damn Coronavirus goes away (Tammi's words). The family would like to ask that people make donations in support of first responders in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 16, 2020