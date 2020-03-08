|
Tammy Arnold Tammy Ann (Graber) Arnold, born November 26,1964, passed away on March 3, 2020 at home in Lenexa, KS. She fought a heroic battle with a rare stomach cancer. She had incredible strength and courage. Tammy married Robb E. Arnold on May 22, 1993 and they raised their three daughters in Lenexa, KS. She was a terrific wife, mother and grandmother. She was a long time volunteer Girl Scout leader who possessed an exceptional imagination and superior craft skills. She was also a master do-it-yourself, repair and construction expert. Survivors include husband Robb, daughters Anna, Renae and Tabetha (Matt Kautz), grandson Philip and granddaughter Izabelle. Visitation will be 10AM-12PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd., Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Girl Scouts of America and the Jack and Jill Foundation (JAJF.org). Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020