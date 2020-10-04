1/1
Tana S. Fray Johnson
1948 - 2020
September 30, 2020
Kansas City , Missouri - Tana S. Fray Johnson of Kansas City, MO passed away September 30, 2020 in her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Earl Fray and Mildred Louise Fray of Salisbury, MO.
Tana, a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother leaves behind her husband of 48 years Kenneth Johnson; Daughters; 5 Grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Johnson was born June 11, 1948 in Moberly, MO. She graduated from North East Missouri State in Kirksville, MO with a Master's Degree. A retired school teacher, Tana never met a stranger. She was an award winning cook and animal lover who loved to travel and camp, but most of cherished spending time with her family.
A visitation will be held from 1-2:30 PM, service 2:30 PM, on Tuesday, October 6, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO.
If you are unable to attend, you can view via Facebook live on Newcomers Florals Hills Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/NewcomersFloralHills



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
OCT
6
Service
02:30 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
8163531218
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Frances Jones
October 3, 2020
Tana and I were good friends growing up. We shared many fun times and loved to reminisce she will be greatly missed.
Sharon Brock
Friend
