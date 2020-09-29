1/1
Tanya White Cromwell
September 25, 2020
Brentwood, Tennessee - Tanya White Cromwell, age 44 of Brentwood, TN, formerly of Leawood, KS, passed away September 25, 2020. Tanya was raised in the Kansas City area, graduated from Oak Park High School and attended the Univ. of Missouri where she received degrees in journalism and law. Professionally, Tanya was an attorney, realtor and freelance writer. She was a passionate volunteer and fundraiser for organizations that serve individuals with Down syndrome, like her son. Tanya was a dedicated mother, loving wife and loyal friend. Tanya is survived by her husband of 19 years, Thurston Cromwell; son, Isaac Cromwell (16); daughters, Caroline Cromwell (14) and Anna Cromwell (10); parents, Carol & Maurice White of Nashville, TN, formerly of Overland Park, KS, sister-in-law, Sallie (Guerry) Simmons of Nashville, TN; nephews, Samuel Simmons & Brents Simmons and niece, Ida Louise Simmons. Funeral service will be held at 3:00PM Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Woodmont Christian Church, 3601 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215. Rev. Donovan McAbee will officiate. A private burial will be held at Johnson Chapel Cemetery in Brentwood, TN. Memorials may be made to The Lee Ann Britain Infant Development Center, 9120 W. 75th St., Merriam, KS 66204. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 29, 2020.
