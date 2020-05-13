My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Taylor Drew McDonald Taylor Drew McDonald died April 25th, 2020. Taylor was born in Wichita, KS, on June 4th, 1986. Taylor graduated from East High School and the University of Kansas with a BA in psychology. Taylor was an easy person to love and made lifelong friendships in both Wichita and his adopted city of Kansas City. Taylor nurtured his early love of the art of upholstery over the years and eventually founded his own business, Taylor Made in KC Upholstery, in 2015. While establishing and growing his business Taylor also worked at Aixois Bistro, where he met a wonderful group of friends and chosen family. Taylor's beloved dog, Lady, came into his life in 2018 and together they transformed cherished pieces of furniture from frayed to fabulous. A memorial service for Taylor is pending due to COVID-19 precautionary measures but will be announced on his Facebook page as soon as possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Welcome House, www.welcomhousekc.org, or Wayside Waifs, www.waysidewaifs.org, in Taylor's name.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 13, 2020.