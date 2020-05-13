Taylor Drew McDonald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Taylor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taylor Drew McDonald Taylor Drew McDonald died April 25th, 2020. Taylor was born in Wichita, KS, on June 4th, 1986. Taylor graduated from East High School and the University of Kansas with a BA in psychology. Taylor was an easy person to love and made lifelong friendships in both Wichita and his adopted city of Kansas City. Taylor nurtured his early love of the art of upholstery over the years and eventually founded his own business, Taylor Made in KC Upholstery, in 2015. While establishing and growing his business Taylor also worked at Aixois Bistro, where he met a wonderful group of friends and chosen family. Taylor's beloved dog, Lady, came into his life in 2018 and together they transformed cherished pieces of furniture from frayed to fabulous. A memorial service for Taylor is pending due to COVID-19 precautionary measures but will be announced on his Facebook page as soon as possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Welcome House, www.welcomhousekc.org, or Wayside Waifs, www.waysidewaifs.org, in Taylor's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 13, 2020
I loved him dearly and miss him so much!
Thane Chastain
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved