T.E. "Sody" Geuy
1921 - 2020
October 23, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - T.E. "Sody" Geuy, 99, formerly of Drexel, Missouri, passed away October 23 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City. Funeral services will be held 11:30 am Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Mullinax Funeral Home - Drexel Chapel (660-679-0009). A visitation will be held just prior to the funeral from 10:00 am to 11:30 am Thursday, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fontana Cemetery, Fontana, Kansas. Friends are welcome to attend services, but at Sody's request masks are required and social distancing should be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Drexel United Methodist Church or the Drexel VFW. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Thoburn Eugene "Sody" Geuy was born June 28, 1921 in Miami County Kansas. He attended school in Fontana, Kansas and graduated in 1940. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and served during WWII. He took part in many different campaigns and battles during his time in the service. After his Honorable Discharge, he returned home and went to work for the Kansas City Star. On January 24, 1942 Sody was united in marriage to love of his life Mary Smith. Together they moved to Drexel, Missouri in 1945 where Sody went to work for Mary's father H.T. Smith at the local Western Auto. He would work there for many years before taking a job with the Linn County Kansas Rural Water District.
Sody loved the Drexel community and was very active and involved in many parts of it. He was a long time member of the Drexel United Methodist Church, Drexel VFW, Drexel Lions Club, and the infamous Pharmacy Coffee Table Group, where all the world's problems were solved. He was very proud of his involvement in the construction of the Drexel Community Building. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trips to Bennett Springs. Sody was never short on stories or jokes and always wore a smile. Of all things Sody loved to do and help with, his family was the most important to him. He loved each of them deeply and treasured time with them.
Sody was preceded in death by his parents, son Eddie Geuy, siblings, Glen Geuy, Arthur Geuy, Becky Springer, and Evelyn Jones. He also lost a beloved niece Shirley Goodeyon.
Sody is survived by his wife of 78 years Mary Geuy, granddaughter Heather Thurston and husband Scott, great-grandchildren Xian and Tytan Thurston and by many extended family members, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Mullinax Funeral Home
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Mullinax Funeral Home
