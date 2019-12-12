|
Ted R. Baker Ted Baker, 68, of Overland Park, KS, passed away, Monday, December 9, 2019. No services are planned. Ted was born in Wichita, KS. He spent most of his youth in the Kansas City area. He graduated from Washburn University in 1973 and worked for the General Services Administration for 32 years, retiring in 2006. Ted was an avid baseball fan and in 2013 was inducted in the Sports Travel Baseball Hall of Fame which is in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Ted married Barbara Stiles on June 30, 1973. She survives at the home. He is also survived by a brother, Paul Baker of Portland, OR. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 12, 2019