Ted T. LyonsJuly 25, 1932 - November 14, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - Ted T Lyons passed away on November 14, 2020 at St Joseph Place with his daughter by his side. Ted was born on July 25, 1932 in Derby, Virginia and grew up in Derby, Roda and Appalachia, VA. Dad attended Appalachia High School from 1947 to 1949 and then joined the Air Force in July 1949 which started his journey and dedication to the Armed Services for 24 years, attaining the highest enlisted ranking of CMSG. During his years in the service he earned his GED, became Radio Operator, and Communications Programmer and Supervisor and earning several citations and service medals. He got to see the world living in multiple U.S Bases, Canada, England, Guam and is a Korean War Veteran.He met Eleanor Alice Johnson while stationed in Topeka, Kansas and they married February 14, 1953.Ted retired from the USAF in 1973 and earned certification to become a Heating/AC Technician, with the intent to own his own business but due to health issues needed to pursue other avenues. He landed at the Marine Corp Finance Center for 20 years doing the job he did in the USAF. During this time Dad continued working on his education by earning his Associate in Applied Science in 1982.Once part of the retired ranks, Ted enjoyed Genealogy with his brothers and collecting quarters. He and our mother were members and published the Lyons' Tales for 15 years as part of the Lyons Association for Genealogy. Dad was proud to be a member of the SAR (Sons of American Revolution).Ted is survived by his two Children Jay Lyons (Linda Lyons) and Lisa Lif (Galen Lif) and 3 grandchildren Samantha Lif, Shelbi Green and Cheyanne Bailey (Ben Bailey) and one great grandchild Wesley Green.Ted had 7 siblings and was the last survivor before he joined them and his parents. He was greeted by our mother Eleanor, his parents Georgia and Lester Lyons and siblings Bernice, Doris, Eugene, Tip, JoAnn, Carol and Billie Marie.Graveside services with military honors to be on December 2, 2020 at 11 am in the Belton Cemetery. A reception to follow at Jay Lyons home from noon to 2pm. In Lieu of flowers donations to Disabled Veterans, Red Cross or Harvesters would honor our father and continue his generous giving attitude.