Teddy Lyle Gilbreth Mar. 1, 1940 Dec. 26, 2019 Teddy passed on to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 26, 2019. Per his wishes his body was donated for scientific research. At this time, there are no plans for a funeral or burial. There will be a memorial service held Saturday, January 25 th , 2020 at the Community of Christ Stone Church in Independence, MO. Teddy is survived by his current wife Nancy, his first wife Ellen, his three children Russell, Jon and Rae and their spouses, stepson Jeff Carlson, stepdaughter Shelly Stephenson and her spouse. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two on the way. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Billy Gilbreth and his spouse. The family appreciates all of your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider making a donation to the , or American Diabetes Association in the name of Teddy L Gilbreth. Donations could also be made to the Stair fund for the Northwest Des Moines Branch of Community of Christ, 3003 62 nd St, Des Moines, IA 50322 in Teddy's name.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020