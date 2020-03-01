Home

Terance Scholljegerdes Terence "Terry" Jay Scholljegerdes 71, Passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM. He was born July 19, 1948 to Donald and Corinne Scholljegerdes in Owatonna, MN. Survived by wife Kathleen; Son Eric and his wife Bridget Scholljegerdes of Las Cruces, NM, daughter Katy Payne of Savannah, GA; 3 grandchildren; Lucas, Brodey and Ellie. Brother Tom Scholljegerdes as well as a niece and nephew. Terence will be interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetary in St. Paul, MN with full military honors.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020
