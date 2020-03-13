Home

Teresa A. Fisher Teresa A. Fisher, 64, of Independence MO, passed away March 9, 2020. Teresa was born to Emma Joan and Marvin E. Fisher on June 9th 1955. She was the oldest of four children. Sisters; Eva Marlene, Dawn and brother Darrin wife (Sandra). Teresa was employed by the IRS for 29 years. She had a love of traveling and animals and most of all her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her 3 siblings, her son Jason wife (Mary), grandchildren; Brooklyn, Zachary, Camron and Landon. There will be Celebration of Teresa's life on Sunday, March 15th at Floral Hills Funeral Home; Visitation at 2pm with a service beginning at 3pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2020
