Teresa Ann "Terry"Keen It is with great sorrow that the family of Terry Keen, announce her passing on August 7, 2020, at the age of 60. After a brief but courageous battle with cancer, Terry passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church or Kansas City Hospice. Terry was born January 26, 1960 in Kansas City, MO to George and Mary Lou Blomster. She attended St. Peter's Grade School and Bishop Hogan High School. Terry worked at CitiBank and most recently Nielsen. She was preceded in death by her father George and a brother, Chip. Survivors include her husband, Calvin (CJ) Keen, Jr.; a daughter, Kathleen (Bryan) Millard; a son, Matthew Keen; grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Jacob and Samantha Millard and her grand dog, Gauge; her mother, Mary Lou; sisters, Suzie, Jeanne, Lisa, and Mimi; nieces, nephews, and many cousins. Terry was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her love will continue to radiate through her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and remembered by those who loved her. The link for the livestream of the service can be found on Teresa's tribute page at www.muehlebachchapel.com