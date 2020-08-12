1/
Teresa Ann "Terry" Keen
1960 - 2020
Teresa Ann "Terry"Keen It is with great sorrow that the family of Terry Keen, announce her passing on August 7, 2020, at the age of 60. After a brief but courageous battle with cancer, Terry passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church or Kansas City Hospice. Terry was born January 26, 1960 in Kansas City, MO to George and Mary Lou Blomster. She attended St. Peter's Grade School and Bishop Hogan High School. Terry worked at CitiBank and most recently Nielsen. She was preceded in death by her father George and a brother, Chip. Survivors include her husband, Calvin (CJ) Keen, Jr.; a daughter, Kathleen (Bryan) Millard; a son, Matthew Keen; grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Jacob and Samantha Millard and her grand dog, Gauge; her mother, Mary Lou; sisters, Suzie, Jeanne, Lisa, and Mimi; nieces, nephews, and many cousins. Terry was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her love will continue to radiate through her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and remembered by those who loved her. The link for the livestream of the service can be found on Teresa's tribute page at www.muehlebachchapel.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
10:00 AM
Live stream can be found at this link  https://www.facebook.com/MuehlebachFuneralCare
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Memories & Condolences
August 11, 2020
CJ and Katie I was very sorry to hear about this!! My thoughts and prayers are with you guys!!
Mike Jackson
Friend
August 11, 2020
My heart is broken. Terry was such a special lady. She always had a smile on her face and was so generous with her caring nature. I will cherish all of my memories of her, working side by side for Christ the King Booster Club and drinking a beer with her. Rest In Peace dear friend.
Mary Webb
Friend
August 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this difficult time.
Martha (Keen) Neighbors
Family
August 11, 2020
CJ & the Keen family: We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you & your family.
Debbie (Mayabb) & Tutor Caldwell
Acquaintance
August 11, 2020
Michael, Sara Keen
Family
August 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My prayers go up for you, CJ, and your family.
Debbie Brown Weigand
Family
August 11, 2020
I haven’t seen you for many years but I always remembered your kindness and amazing sense of humor. My mother loved you dearly.
Shauna Meek
Family
August 11, 2020
CJ, Katie and Matt I’m so sorry for your loss. Terry was a great friend and I will cherish our CTK memories. Streaming prayers and hugs.
Myrna Anthuis
Friend
August 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
August 11, 2020
Katie and Suzie, I’m so sorry for your loss. I’ll keep you and your families in my prayers.
Deb Matin
