Teresa "Terry" Bost Teresa Ann "Terry" Bost, 81, a longtime Liberty, MO resident, peacefully departed this life on Monday, June 29, 2020, with her husband of 62 years at her side. Terry was born August 23, 1938, in Kansas City, KS. She was united in holy matrimony to Kenneth Earl Bost on June 15, 1958, in North Kansas City, MO. Together, their lives were blessed with two sons. At an early age, Terry professed her faith in Jesus Christ. Terry and Ken were charter members of Liberty Manor Baptist Church in Liberty, and they have continued to serve faithfully throughout their journey. Terry retired as an administrative assistant to the English Department for Metropolitan Community College. During her working years at MCC, Terry proudly earned her Associate's degree. Terry's beautiful life will be forever cherished by her husband, Ken; sons, Chris (Tina) and Mike (Patty); grandchildren, Coleen and Connor; as well as other family members including her church family and many other friends. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by a service celebrating Terry's life at 11:00 am, on Friday, July 3, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Masks are kindly requested at both events. Burial in New Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Liberty Baptist Church, 1000 Birmingham Road, Liberty, MO 64068 or Three Rivers Hospice, P.O. Box 1937, Platte City, MO 64079. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 1, 2020.