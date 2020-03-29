|
|
Teresa Elaine Judd Teresa Elaine Judd, 60, of Richmond, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at UT Health in Tyler, TX. Teresa was born on June 1, 1959, in Richmond, one of two daughters born to Floyd and Shirley Anita (Lee) Judd. Survivors include: parents and her sister, Marcia Judd, all of Richmond. Teresa was reared and educated in Richmond and graduated from Richmond High School. After high school, she attended Penn Valley College in Kansas City, where she received her Nursing Degrees. Teresa first worked as a licensed practical nurse at the Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond and then went on to become a registered nurse. She worked for over 40 years at the Ray County Memorial Hospital, where she was a fixture in the cardiac rehab department. She helped countless people recover. Teresa also worked at Lafayette Regional Hospital in Lexington. As a little girl, she loved animals and would all of her life. Her sister said she was ornery sometimes, but their love for each other was unmeasurable. You couldn't find two daughters more dedicated to their parents. Teresa enjoyed growing up on the farm and traveling, having been to Italy, France, Hawaii, Ireland, and England. She enjoyed flowers, bowling, and working with her patients. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Cardiac Rehabilitation Center at Ray County Memorial Hospital or the Ray County Humane Society. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085. Teresa will lie in state from 9:30 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. While lying in state, we will be practicing social distancing, with only 10 people at a time allowed inside the funeral home; family will not be present during visitation. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. at Richmond Memory Gardens, where we will also be practicing social distancing. Please remember to share your memories of Teresa with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020