Teresa Hochstatter Teresa Hochstatter, 97, died April 12, 2020, at her home in Gladstone, Missouri. She was born May 25, 1922, in Rural Beaver Township, Barton County, Kansas, the daughter of Robert and Amalia Korkish. On June 3, 1946, she married Glenn J. Hochstatter, Sr. in Odin, Kansas. He preceded her in death on May 21, 1991. Survivors include: son, Glenn J. Hochstatter, Jr. & wife Janice; daughter, Nadine Kendrick, all of Kansas City, Missouri; three grandchildren, Barbara Stout & husband Jim, Jason and Dustin Hochstatter; five great grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions memorial service will be announced at a later date once restrictions are lifted. Memorials may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington, KS, in care of the Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020