Teresa Lane (Sullivan) Quinn Teresa Lane (Sullivan) Quinn, 87, died on November 20, 2019 at her Claridge Court residence in Prairie Village, Kansas. Family and friends can celebrate her life on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Cure' of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas. Visitation and Rosary will be at 9 a.m., Mass will be at 10 a.m., and a church luncheon will follow. Interment will be later that day at Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Road, Lenexa, Kansas. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019