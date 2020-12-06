1/1
Teresa M. Bock
1924 - 2020
Teresa M. Bock
July 26, 1924 - November 22, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Teresa M. Bock born July 26, 1924 in Middletown, Middlesex, CT peacefully ascended into heavenly light on November 22, 2020. Teresa is survived by her sons Robert Michael "Bimbo" Bock and Brian Richard "Buggy" Bock, her daughter "Debra Alice "Debbiekins" Watson and her youngest Steven Patrick "T.V." Bock, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, sons and daughters-in-law, and god-children in the states of AK, CO, CT, GA, MO, MN, NY, TN, and TX. Please visit this website for a full obituary: https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/teresa-bock-obituary?pid=197195284 or https://southcare-16518.meaningfulfunerals.net/obituary/teresa-bock


Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southcare Cremation & Funeral Society
595 Franklin Gateway SE
Marietta, GA 30067
(770) 420-5557
Memories & Condolences
December 4, 2020
My condolences to the Bock family. I have many fond memories involving Aunt Teresa. when she still lived in Ct. Karen and Gordie and I were toddlers and Chris was a baby. After moving to K. C. she made trips east, usually in the summer. When I got into trucking I'd call Aunt T whenever I was going to or through K C and I would stop to visit the family . After she moved to Ga. I stopped to see your mom several times. In 2011 my brother Jimmy and I went to Asheville, N. C. and then Ga. Karen let Bob know. He visited with us in Asheville. We visited Aunt T, Karen and Keith on that trip also. Aunt Teresa was a great human being. Whenever she and my mom were together one could tell that they were both full of happiness. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.J
Joe Piatti
Family
December 1, 2020
December 1, 2020
December 1, 2020
Aunt Theresa was the last surviving sibling in the Long family. Although she lived many states away from me, I always knew of her from my parents and loved seeing her on her trips home for family reunions. She was beautiful, kind, loving, and a woman of God and faith. She wrote many letters to us over the years. The most beautiful one was the one she sent to me after my Dad, her brother Francis, died. It was many pages in which she shared her childhood memories of Dad. They were such loving memories and taught me so many things I did not know about him; things that brought peace to me at the time of his death. She was special, truly special, and much loved.
Claire Davis
Family
December 1, 2020
I have so many fond memories of Aunt Terry and all the "Bock" kids from the 2 summers I spent in K.C. with the family! Aunt Terry was "quite the lady". My condolences to the entire family.
Betsy Hanson
