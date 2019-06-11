|
Teresa S. Rodriquez Teresa S. Rodriguez, 92, Kansas City, KS, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Villa St. Francis. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 13 with the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2646 South 34th St., Kansas City, KS. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Salvation Army. Teresa was born July 25, 1926, in Kansas City, KS the daughter of Jesus and Maria (Yxta) Zamora. She had been a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, Julio in 2012. She is survived by 2 sons, Jesse R. Rodriguez and Michael A. Rodriguez, Sr., 4 grandchildren and their spouses, Michael A. Rodriguez, Jr. and Pam, Michelle A. Rodriguez, Rafael and Tina Rodriguez, Mario and Gina Rodriguez, 10 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 11, 2019