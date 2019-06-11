Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2646 South 34th St.
Kansas City, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Rodriquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa S. Rodriquez


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teresa S. Rodriquez Obituary
Teresa S. Rodriquez Teresa S. Rodriguez, 92, Kansas City, KS, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Villa St. Francis. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 13 with the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2646 South 34th St., Kansas City, KS. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Salvation Army. Teresa was born July 25, 1926, in Kansas City, KS the daughter of Jesus and Maria (Yxta) Zamora. She had been a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, Julio in 2012. She is survived by 2 sons, Jesse R. Rodriguez and Michael A. Rodriguez, Sr., 4 grandchildren and their spouses, Michael A. Rodriguez, Jr. and Pam, Michelle A. Rodriguez, Rafael and Tina Rodriguez, Mario and Gina Rodriguez, 10 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now