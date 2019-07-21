Resources More Obituaries for Teri Kallevig Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Teri Gitterman Kallevig

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Teri Gitterman Kallevig Teri Gitterman Kallevig, 67, passed away from a rare cancer of the appendix July 8, 2019 (b. May 14, 1952) As Joshua of old told Israel: "I'm about to go the way of all the earth." So too, our beloved. Like a golden sheaf of grain harvested before its time she was taken from us. From the dust she came and to the dust she's now returned, blessed be the name of the Lord. She came of age in the peace and love movement of the late sixties, but a visitation of the Spirit of God was intervening: The Jesus Movement. A true daughter of Abraham, it was 1971 and she found herself being witnessed to by hippies and intellectualsand among them fellow-Jews as wellwhose lives had been transformed. After months of wavering, and intervention attempts to reclaim her, on Thanksgiving eve 1971 she had an open vision of Jesus (in Hebrew: Yeshua) who revealed himself to her as the long-awaited Messiah of her people. Surrounded by a glowing halo and smiling love at her, the vision fell on her heart like a kiss from God. In connection with this she always quoted the Apostle Paul: "Jews require a sign." She'd gotten a sign and the power of it endured. From then on her heart became attuned to things above. In those years and till the end of her life she led many to this Messiah. Later, she did the usual things. She fell in love, became a wife, made a home, and gave birth to a family of girls. And how lovingly she nursed them and rejoiced in being a mother. Being of a joyful spirit she was the moving force in creating fun memories for her grandchildren year by year. Of her innumerable friends, never did she lose one over a squabble. Perhaps more than any other traits the warmth of her love and her hospitable nature stand out, as the rooms of her ten-bedroom house seemed always full. She had been a pastor's wife; helped run a Christian cafe, was a Red Cross volunteer and a doula, always mothering motherless men and women God sent her way. And though a med-nurse in Geriatric-psyche, when opportunities arose there or anywhere, she was ready to minister life-giving words and prayer. She was a great lover of her country. But who could measure her love for Israel, with whose birthday she shared? Her heart trembled with joy at both Jerusalem and its people and many times made she the loving journey to that land. She observed the feasts and many were the participants of her lavishly prepared Passovers each year. Her Seder plates and heirloom Judaica sit quietly now, but her daughters will carry on. Very prolife, she fought for the things she felt called to through prayer and practical action. Like all Christians she was a lover of truth and ever prayed and worked that His kingdom might come and His will be done. Her smile was radiant as a bouquet of flowers. She was gracious. Her tastes were simple. Her attire was modest, her demeanor chaste and always womanly. Beautiful in life, she was beautiful in death, and in love she was not divided from her husband, "for love is strong as death." Her heart trusted in him, and he in hers. To her the text would apply: "a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised." And though they were married for 43 years, a question mark still hovers over the flowery fringes of the deeper meaning of the lovely mystery that is the beautiful gift we call woman, formed and fashioned by the philanthropic fingers of Almighty God. In sum she loved and was loved. As the last sands of the hourglass of her life trickled out and became fewer, she became dearer and sweeter to all of us. As was written of this irreparable event here below: "the silver cord is severed, the golden bowl broken, the pitcher shattered at the spring, the wheel broken at the well." Alas, she's entered into the great mystery. And though dead she still speaks and lives in the lives and memories of those whose faces she knew, whose hands she touched and whose hearts she loved. She and her husband were forever grateful to have found the Lord in their youth, in an exciting time of spiritual revival. The words of the poet could have applied to that period: "Bliss it was in that dawn to be alive, but to be young was a very heaven." Thank You Lord for the years you gave us together. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Rebecca, and her brother Stephen. She is survived by her sister Susan, her husband Sheldon, and six daughters, Nicole [Jes], Rachel, Mira [Carlos], Olivia, Abigail, & Elishavah. And eleven grandchildren, Yishai, Ayden, Merav, Ari, Veda, Avi, Eli, Violet, Savina, Ivy and Noah. She worshiped at Or Ha Olam Messianic Synagogue of O.P. KS. and City Life Church in midtown KC. There will be a memorial service at Midtown Baptist Temple @ 3953 Walnut KC MO Sat. Aug. 3 @ 3:00PM. Special thanks to all of the following for their extra special loving care: Dr. Stephen Williamson of KU and its nurses, and Dr. Clay Anderson and the Midtown St. Luke's Hospice and its nurses.

