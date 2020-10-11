Teri Scanlon (Thomas)

August 9, 1955 - September 28, 2020

Kansas City , Missouri - Teri M Scanlon (Thomas) was found by her daughter Misty D Abbott (Thomas) on September 28th she was 65 years young passed away in her home in her sleep, she also leaves behind her son Major Deputy Chief Roy T. Griffin Jr. and 3 step daughters, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, there will be a Celebration of Life on October 17th at 3 p.m. at the Claycomo Community center/City hall, we will provide meats and water, coffee and tea we ask that you ease bring a side dish or fruit or dessert also byob or anything you like to drinking Is Beautiful!





