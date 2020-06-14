Terrance Greene Terrance "Terry" John Greene, 73, of Overland Park, KS passed away June 10, 2020. Family will receive friends from 9-10 AM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ascension Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 AM. Face covering/masks required. Inurnment will be in Leavenworth National Cemetery on Friday, June 19, 2020. He met his wife of 48 years while in the Army. He was a businessman but more importantly a family man. Survived by his wife, Dorothy, 4 children, (Regina, Nate, Bridget, & Allie) and 13 grandchildren. See www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com for full obit.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.