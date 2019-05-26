Kansas City Star Obituaries
Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home
3Rd & Market
Osceola, MO 64776
(417) 646-8135
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Bridget's Catholic Church
9th & Walnut
Rich Hill, MO
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Bridget's Catholic Church
9th & Walnut
Rich Hill, MO
View Map
Terrel "Terry" Clark Terrel (Terry) Jamett Clark, 71, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Raymore, Missouri, on May 18, 2019. Terry was born at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, Missouri, on June 9, 1947 to Forest (Toppy) Clark and Irene Jamett Clark. Terry was a 1966 graduate of Rich Hill High School and maintained close contact with many of his Classmates to this day. He graduated from Columbia College (now University) in Columbia, Missouri in 1979. In 1969 Terry joined the U S Army serving in Vietnam. Upon returning home after military duty, Terry entered public service once again working in Law Enforcement and EMS for many years, including owning an Ambulance Service in Kansas City, Kansas. He was married to the love of his life, Frieda Louise (Snyder) Clark, on June 27, 1997, until her death in September 2016. Terry and Frieda traveled the world extensively and owned homes in both Missouri and in Villach, Austria, which provided a great base for travel. Their travels included most countries in Europe, particularly Italy (his ancestry), Austria & Slovenia (her ancestry), as well as Great Britain, Iceland, Scotland, Norway, Argentina, Cuba, and Dubai. They also enjoyed taking many cruises. Terry was an avid collector of numerous interests, an activity he referred to as "junking". He could be found most weekends at flea markets and thrift stores hunting for collectibles for himself as well as items of interest to his many friends and family. Terry was the very definition of an "extrovert". He loved talking to people and being with people. He went out of his way to strike up a conversation with total strangers both here and abroad despite any language or cultural barriers. What was most unique about Terry is that those conversations often resulted in those strangers becoming life-long friends with whom he stayed in contact. Many friends and family stayed or visited at their home here and abroad. His hospitality included acting as their "Tour Guide" of surrounding areas and as "Toby", the chauffer, carrying their bags. Terry's big heart and endearing qualities drew people to him. His loss will be deeply felt by family, friends and acquaintances across the world. Terry was always civically involved in the communities he lived in and was an active member of numerous organizations. He was preceded by his parents, Forest and Irene Clark and by his wife, Frieda. Terry is survived by stepdaughter, Maria (Randal) Griffiths of Basehor, stepson, Donald (Stacie) Hudson of Thomson, Illinois, and stepdaughter, Stephanie (Steve) Lyon of Nevada, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; several aunts and uncles, and numerous cousins. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 11 AM to 1 PM at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 9th & Walnut, Rich Hill, Missouri 64779, with services to follow at 1 PM at the church. Interment will be at the Carbon-Center Cemetery in Rich Hill, Missouri. Family suggests memorial contributions to the Carbon-Center Cemetery Fund in care of the Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home, P.O. Box 384, Osceola, Missouri 64776.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019
