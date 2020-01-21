|
|
Terri E. Ghale-Wheeler Terri Elaine Ghale-Wheeler, 71, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley. Terri was born on July 7, 1948 in Kansas City, MO daughter of Edward and Marjorie (Paige) Birch. She graduated from Truman High School, class of 1966. She worked 32 years at the Veterans Hospital in Kansas City with the VFW as an Accredited Representative filing for Veteran benefits. She also worked 11 years at the Department of Health for the state of Missouri and retired on July 1, 2011. She is preceded in death by her parents. Terri's survivors include her son, Scott Harris of Grain Valley; daughter, Jessica Morse (Edward) of Lee's Summit, MO; grandsons, Brandon Harris (Barbara) of Nolanville, TX, Aron Belcher of Lee's Summit, Eddie Morse of Lee's Summit and Nate Morse of Lee's Summit; 2 great-grandchildren, Mya Wheeler and Malaya Harris; and brother, Larry Birch (Dolores) of Independence, MO. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 21, 2020