Terri Lynn Sturdevant Terri Lynn Sturdevant, 52, of KCMO, passed away April 24, 2020. A family graveside service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, April 30, at Terrace Park Cemetery. Terri was born on November 2, 1967 in Kansas City. She was a graduate of Center High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from UMKC in 1990, where she was also a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She had been employed as an office manager in the chiropractic office of Dr. Jeffery Driskell. Terri was very active in the lives of her two children. She had been a substitute teacher at their school, Northland Christian, and loved attending their various activities. She was a "second mom" to many of their friends. She also sat on the Parent Advisory Board at the school. In addition, Terri was a member of Northpointe Church and was responsible for starting the Children's Ministry there. In her spare time, Terri enjoyed scrapbooking, photography, and enjoying coffee at home with her mom, looking out over the landscape. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Terri was preceded in death by her father, Glenn William Sawyer, and her stepfather, Ray Richman. She is survived by her husband, James Sturdevant; children, Markus Sturdevant and Rachel Sturdevant; mother, Helen Richman; siblings: Joni Kenton (Brad), Lynn Richman (Dee), and Kim Richman (Kristi); mother-in-law, Gloria Sturdevant; father-in-law, Dr. Bill Sturdevant; brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Sturdevant (Stacey); many nieces and nephews, and tons of friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 30, 2020