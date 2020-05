Or Copy this URL to Share

Terrie C. Taylor Terrie C. Taylor, 62, of Platte City, died April 30, 2020. Graveside service 12 noon Tuesday, May 5, at Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely, MO. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.



