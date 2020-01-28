Kansas City Star Obituaries
Terry Heffron
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1086 N. 94 th St
Kansas City, KS
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1086 N. 94 th St
Kansas City, KS
Terry Anne Heffron Obituary
Terry Anne Heffron Terry Anne Heffron, 74, passed away January 26, 2020. She was born October 3, 1945 in Kansas City, KS to James Louis and Stella Browne. She graduated from St. Mary's Grade School, Bishop Ward High School and the University of Kansas. Terry taught at St. Patrick's and St. Peter's grade schools. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bart Thomas Heffron and a brother, J. Louis Browne, Jr. Terry is survived by her brother, Dennis Browne and wife Nancy; Michael Kaminski; nephews, Ryan Browne and wife Alli, Adam Browne and Mark Browne and wife Erica; great nephew, M.J. Browne and great niece, Maeve Browne. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 am Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th St, Kansas City, KS followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCK. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Kansas City Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.skradskifh-kc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 28, 2020
