|
|
Terry F. Sweeney Terry F. Sweeney, 72, passed away December 27, 2019. Born December 1, 1947 in Kansas City, MO to Robert and Beatrice Sweeney. Terry worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and model trains. Survivors include his wife, Pamela Sweeney; daughters, Kelli A. Sweeney and Megan Harvey; grandson, Jackson Harvey; brothers, Robert Sweeney and Raymond Sweeney. Terry was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Thursday, January 2nd at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th St., Kansas City, KS where the rosary will be prayed at 7pm. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.skradskifh-kc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 31, 2019