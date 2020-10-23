1/
Terry L. Dixon
1942 - 2020
Terry L. Dixon
January 30, 1942 - October 20, 2020
Merriam, Kansas - Terry L. Dixon, age 78, of Merriam, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Merriam, KS .
Graveside services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ozawkie Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the graveside from noon - 1:00 p.m. also at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Davidson Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. 1035 N. Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS 66608 . davidsonfuneral.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
OCT
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ozawkie Cemetery
October 22, 2020
You and yours are in our prayers. So many memories of family times! Love to all!
Ron and Kathy Marts
Family
October 22, 2020
God bless you all, Terry, Patti, and the whole family. Sorry for your loss of such a good man! We are praying for you all in this time.
Andy Reddick
