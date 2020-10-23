Terry L. Dixon
January 30, 1942 - October 20, 2020
Merriam, Kansas - Terry L. Dixon, age 78, of Merriam, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Merriam, KS .
Graveside services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ozawkie Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the graveside from noon - 1:00 p.m. also at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Davidson Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. 1035 N. Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS 66608 . davidsonfuneral.com