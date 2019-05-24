Home

Terry L. Martin Terry L. Martin passed away on March 6, 2019, in KCMO. He was born Hiawatha, Ks. in August, 1938, was a loving Son (Glenn and Fern), Brother (Stan and Beverly), Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He served in the USAF from 1958-62, afterwards he worked for Hallmark Cards and retired after 30 years. In 1963 he married the love of his life, Judy K. (Mossburg). Together they raised three children, Kathie Wallis, Chris (Lane) Wallis and Glen (Ruth) Martin. His hobbies included travelling with Judy, stamps, trains, and spending time with family He leaves a legacy of caring, happiness and thoughtfulness to (10) Grandchildren, and (10) Great-Grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2019
