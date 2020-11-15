Terry Lee McCarter

November 7, 1959 - November 1, 2020

Leavenworth, Kansas - It is with much sadness that we announce that Terry Lee McCarter; AKA "Big Dog", "Big Mac", and "Mr. Terry", 60, of Leavenworth Kansas passed quietly on 1 Nov 2020 at Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Ks after recent declining health issues. Terry was born at Cushing Memorial Hospital, Leavenworth Kansas, on Nov 7, 1959, to Robert Lee and Betty Jo McCarter of Leavenworth, Ks. He attended Leavenworth High School, but chose to complete his General Equivalency Diploma, of which he was very proud. He was Confirmed as a young man at St Paul Lutheran Church in Leavenworth, Ks and held various jobs over the years; including hospitality servicing aircraft at KCI Airport and KC Coffee Company, however construction/flooring were his forte. He held jobs at Besel's Roofing, Bell Flooring Company, Greenamyre Rentals, Hillcrest Country Club, Leavenworth Country Club, and Home Depot. Terry also served twelve years in the US Army Reserves as a Construction Specialist (Carpentry/Masonry/Structures Specialist) serving with the Army Corp of Engineers, Leavenworth Ks, and was awarded the Army Achievement Medal prior to his Honorable Discharge as a Sgt (E-5).

Terry was single at the time of his passing, but had previously married three beautiful women. Terry married Fannie Caroline Murphy (Crosby) in Feb 1978, right out of High School. Together they had two children. Misty Dawn McCarter and Tammy Jo McCarter. His second marriage was to Jacquelynn Faye Cochran in Jun 1984. Terry and Jacquelynn had two children, Brandon Lee McCarter and Justen Michael McCarter. Terry married his third wife, Margie Lee Downs in Feb 1992. They had one daughter, Casey Lynn McCarter.

Terry was an avid camper and angler; receiving much publicity for his catfishing results. He loved to BBQ, light the smoker, and enjoyed feeding those around him, while conversing over a cold one, or two. Terry loved music and received numerous karaoke awards for his George Jones impersonations. He was a friend to all, great conversationalist, and always good for a joke and laughter.

Terry was predeceased by parents, Robert Lee McCarter and Betty Jo Cooley; son Brandon Lee McCarter; Stepmother Patricia J. McCarter, Stepfather William A. Cooley, and Sister-In- Law, Jillene Alanda McCarter. He was also predeceased by our "Other Mother" Marion Lay-Morgan (Eugene) and our Brother Henry L "Hank" Lay.

Terry is survived by his daughters Misty McCarter (Jeff) and Tammy McCarter, stepdaughter Staci Vega, son Justen McCarter, and daughter Casey McCarter (Brian). He is also survived by over 15 Grandchildren and 4 Great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by sister Carol Brock (Mike) of Denton, Tx, brother Mark McCarter of Topeka, Ks, brother Michael McCarter (Yvonne) of Fort Walton Beach, FL, sister Debra McCarter, of Leavenworth, Ks, sister Tammy Hazzard (Dan) of Leavenworth, Ks, and brother Christopher McCarter of Abilene, Ks, along with over 20 Nephews and Nieces. A special tribute goes out to our extended Lay Family brothers and sisters and lifelong friends.

In respect of Terry's wishes, a cremation is planned, with no public funeral services. The family will be holding a private ceremony in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations support the Justen McCarter Fund, through Paypal, c/o Staci Vega, at Bucklesbows913@gmail.com





